Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
The Kremlin claims Putin did not reject the US peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Peskov stated that the wording about Putin's rejection of the US peace plan is incorrect, as a direct exchange of views took place for the first time. The Kremlin will adhere to the principle of silence for the productivity of negotiations.

The Kremlin claims Putin did not reject the US peace plan

The Kremlin claims that the wording that Kremlin head Vladimir Putin rejected the US peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine is incorrect, as reported by Russian media, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

When asked whether it would be correct to say that during yesterday's meeting Putin rejected the American plan, Peskov said: "No, it would not be correct. The fact is that, in fact, a direct exchange of views took place yesterday for the first time. And something was accepted, something was designated as unacceptable. This is a normal working process and a search for compromise."

Clarifying the "technical side" of the negotiations, Peskov stated that "the quieter these negotiations are conducted, the greater their productivity," and the Kremlin "will adhere to this principle."

Peskov also stated that a phone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump is possible at any moment.

According to him, it is possible to organize telephone negotiations promptly, and now work is being done at the expert level, where "certain results must be achieved."

"We highly appreciate President Trump's political will to continue seeking a solution for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Of course, we are grateful for these efforts of the Trump administration," he said.

Supplement

A Russian representative said on Wednesday that Russia and the United States had not reached a compromise on a possible peace agreement on Ukraine after a five-hour meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and high-ranking representatives of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

