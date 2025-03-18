Kremlin announced the time of the conversation between Putin and Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov confirmed that Putin's conversation with Trump will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time.
The Kremlin commented on the statement of US President Donald Trump that a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kyiv time) and that many topics of the conversation with Putin have already been agreed upon, UNN writes.
Details
"It really will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow time. Indeed, there were some discussions. And Vitkoff was in Moscow, and there were negotiations in Istanbul. And earlier there was the first telephone conversation between the two presidents. Therefore, there are certain understandings, of course. But there are also a large number of issues both with the further normalization of our bilateral relations and with the Ukrainian settlement. All this needs to be discussed by the two presidents," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, said.
