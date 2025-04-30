The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11175 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53970 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80235 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 141537 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82926 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224942 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165945 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140150 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17827 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42160 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 141526 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127768 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148062 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5358 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11056 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12192 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26589 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71812 views
The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5676 views

Peskov said that Putin is allegedly open to negotiations on peace in Ukraine and confirmed his readiness for direct negotiations without preconditions. However, according to him, "the settlement process is complex".

The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly open to peace in Ukraine and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve. This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Now the president remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict. But the situation is what it is. We don't hear any reaction from Kyiv. The process is ongoing 

- Peskov is quoted by Russian media.

According to him, Putin confirmed his readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions", but Kyiv did not react in any way.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin understands that Washington wants to achieve "quick success" in the Ukrainian settlement, but this process is "too complicated" and there are "many questions and details" that need to be resolved first.

Putin's spokesman also stressed that a peace agreement should be concluded "with Ukraine, not America". At the same time, Russia is allegedly grateful to the United States "for their incredible efforts" in the peace settlement.

Peskov also added that direct contact between dictator Putin and US President Donald Trump will be established if necessary.

We have all the necessary channels for dialogue with the United States, they have already been restored 

- said the Kremlin spokesman.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said that our state is ready for peace negotiations in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that Russia has intensified its attack on Ukraine. This is happening against the backdrop of negotiations on a peace agreement.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
