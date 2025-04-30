The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly open to peace in Ukraine and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve. This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Now the president remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict. But the situation is what it is. We don't hear any reaction from Kyiv. The process is ongoing - Peskov is quoted by Russian media.

According to him, Putin confirmed his readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions", but Kyiv did not react in any way.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin understands that Washington wants to achieve "quick success" in the Ukrainian settlement, but this process is "too complicated" and there are "many questions and details" that need to be resolved first.

Putin's spokesman also stressed that a peace agreement should be concluded "with Ukraine, not America". At the same time, Russia is allegedly grateful to the United States "for their incredible efforts" in the peace settlement.

Peskov also added that direct contact between dictator Putin and US President Donald Trump will be established if necessary.

We have all the necessary channels for dialogue with the United States, they have already been restored - said the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said that our state is ready for peace negotiations in any format, but only when it becomes clear that Russia is ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just a truce on May 9.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that Russia has intensified its attack on Ukraine. This is happening against the backdrop of negotiations on a peace agreement.