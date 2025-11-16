The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed

$42.060.00
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9078 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
07:00 AM • 13908 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 8144 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 22489 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 39035 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 42182 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40000 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52163 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44749 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38451 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 12730 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 6392 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign MinisterNovember 16, 02:29 AM • 7024 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 9842 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 8130 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9060 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland07:00 AM • 13890 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 82081 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 74519 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 49542 views
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 23335 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 82081 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 30387 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 46527 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87919 views
The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1518 views

Russian leader's aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding the meeting between Putin and Trump are ongoing. The meeting itself has been postponed for some time.

The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed

Contacts between Moscow and Washington continue, said Russian leader's aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov in a comment to a journalist from the propaganda media, noting that the meeting of the parties' representatives was "postponed for some time," reports UNN.

Details

Moscow stated that contacts between Russia and the United States regarding a meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are currently ongoing. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting itself was "postponed for some time." However, contacts regarding the Russia-US summit are still "ongoing."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during an American business forum in Miami, stated that on October 16, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him in a phone call to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine