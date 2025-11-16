The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed

Contacts between Moscow and Washington continue, said Russian leader's aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov in a comment to a journalist from the propaganda media, noting that the meeting of the parties' representatives was "postponed for some time," reports UNN.

Details

Moscow stated that contacts between Russia and the United States regarding a meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are currently ongoing. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting itself was "postponed for some time." However, contacts regarding the Russia-US summit are still "ongoing."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during an American business forum in Miami, stated that on October 16, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him in a phone call to help resolve the war in Ukraine.