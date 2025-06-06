The Korabelny district in Kherson is de-energized due to shelling

On June 6, 2025, Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, part of the city was left without electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson City Military Administration (Kherson City Council).

Due to enemy shelling, the Korabel microdistrict is de-energized again - the message says.

"Specialists will conduct an inspection to determine the extent of the damage," the KMVA added.

It is noted that during the emergency recovery works, water on the Island will be supplied according to the schedule.

