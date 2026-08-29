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The King of Uganda, who was once the world's youngest monarch, ascending to the throne at the age of three, has died at 34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

King of Toro Oyo Nyimba died in the United States at the age of 34. The cause of death has not been disclosed; the monarch leaves behind an heir.

The King of Uganda, who was once the world's youngest monarch, ascending to the throne at the age of three, has died at 34

The king of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who became the world’s youngest reigning monarch in 1995, died on August 27 at the age of 34. Reuters reports this, citing the kingdom’s prime minister, Kelvin Armstrong Rwomiiru Akiiki, UNN writes.

Details

The king died at around 10:00 p.m. local time. The cause of death has not been disclosed; however, shortly before his death was announced, the Ugandan government reported that the monarch was undergoing treatment in the United States.

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Rukidi IV headed Tooro, a small traditional kingdom in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He was crowned on September 12, 1995, at the age of three, following the death of his father, Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

The world’s youngest monarch

Uganda is a republic, but several traditional monarchies formed as early as the pre-colonial period have survived in the country. Their political power is largely symbolic, while they retain significant cultural and social influence.

This is an immeasurable loss

— the kingdom’s prime minister said.

According to him, Oyo Nyimba was not married but left an heir, so “the continuity of the crown is guaranteed.”

The death of the 34-year-old monarch sparked a wave of mourning in Uganda. Oyo Nyimba had headed the kingdom for more than 30 years.

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Stepan Haftko

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