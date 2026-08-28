King Harald’s coffin was brought to the Royal Palace in Oslo

The coffin of the late King Harald of Norway was transported from the chapel of the National Hospital to the Royal Palace in Oslo on Friday evening, where further farewells to the monarch will take place. NRK reports, writes UNN.

Details

The king’s final journey to the palace began at 18:30. The coffin procession traveled through the streets of Oslo accompanied by the royal family, while thousands of people gathered along the route.

According to the Oslo police, around 13,000 people were present on Palace Square alone. Despite the rain, they brought flowers, lit candles and saw the procession off.

When the coffin was taken behind the palace, the crowd fell silent; some of those present were crying and embracing one another.

Farewells to the king will continue at the palace

The coffin will remain at the Royal Palace until Sunday. There, members of the royal family and palace staff will have the opportunity to bid farewell to Harald.

After its stay at the palace, the king’s coffin will be transported to the chapel of Akershus Castle. It will remain there until the day of the funeral, and Norwegians will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the late monarch in person.

Norway already has a new king - following his father's death, Haakon automatically ascended the throne