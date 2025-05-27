King is in Canada, prince is in China: Harry's surprise visit to the Celestial Empire - Daily Mail

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 14009 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21469 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42870 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100689 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183835 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166014 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113380 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 76646 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 24644 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64066 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48880 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41333 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 342 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1362 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 14009 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146853 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536907 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41343 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48889 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64077 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 58460 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 81603 views
Actual

The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

King is in Canada, prince is in China: Harry's surprise visit to the Celestial Empire - Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

Prince Harry visited China to discuss charitable and sports projects. The visit took place against the backdrop of strained relations with the royal family and surprised observers.

King is in Canada, prince is in China: Harry's surprise visit to the Celestial Empire - Daily Mail

While British monarch Charles III is in Canada, his son, Prince Harry, unexpectedly visited China. This was reported by UNN referring to the Daily Mail.

Details

The purpose of the Prince and Duke of Sussex's trip to China was to discuss potential projects in the field of charity and sports. No official statements have been released on this matter yet.

According to sources close to the Prince's entourage, the trip to China was unofficial.

Additionally

The trip caused surprise among royal observers, as Harry's relations with the rest of the family remain strained https://unn.ua/news/prynts-harri-prahne-prymyrennia-z-korolivskoiu-rodynoiu. The media paid special attention to the fact that the visit to China took place simultaneously with Charles III's trip to Canada, which has official status.

Let us remind you

In 2023, Prince Harry published an autobiographical book in which he openly spoke about conflicts within the royal family.

The publication caused a wide resonance in British society and influenced his public image.

Reference

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2020, together with his wife Meghan Markle, withdrew from performing the duties of a senior member of the royal family and moved to the United States. Since then, he has been actively involved in charitable activities and the implementation of his own media projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz amid similarities in their family conflicts - media15.05.25, 10:44 • 9357 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Canada
China
United States
Brent
$63.22
Bitcoin
$109,288.70
S&P 500
$5,891.79
Tesla
$354.63
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,327.30
Ethereum
$2,660.99