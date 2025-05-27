King is in Canada, prince is in China: Harry's surprise visit to the Celestial Empire - Daily Mail

While British monarch Charles III is in Canada, his son, Prince Harry, unexpectedly visited China. This was reported by UNN referring to the Daily Mail.

Details

The purpose of the Prince and Duke of Sussex's trip to China was to discuss potential projects in the field of charity and sports. No official statements have been released on this matter yet.

According to sources close to the Prince's entourage, the trip to China was unofficial.

Additionally

The trip caused surprise among royal observers, as Harry's relations with the rest of the family remain strained https://unn.ua/news/prynts-harri-prahne-prymyrennia-z-korolivskoiu-rodynoiu. The media paid special attention to the fact that the visit to China took place simultaneously with Charles III's trip to Canada, which has official status.

Let us remind you

In 2023, Prince Harry published an autobiographical book in which he openly spoke about conflicts within the royal family.

The publication caused a wide resonance in British society and influenced his public image.

Reference

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2020, together with his wife Meghan Markle, withdrew from performing the duties of a senior member of the royal family and moved to the United States. Since then, he has been actively involved in charitable activities and the implementation of his own media projects.

