The institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully function - Zelenskyy

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 19404 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 32916 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 104085 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 56478 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 62646 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 62957 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 226854 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 264731 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 112693 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 96831 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Russian attack was calculated to overload air defense, Kyiv became the main target: Zelenskyy received a report from the MIAJuly 31, 09:15 AM • 6016 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 20857 views
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP billJuly 31, 11:07 AM • 4942 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 17887 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 17105 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 17234 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 19404 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 226860 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 264737 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 193729 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
António Guterres
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 2052 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 17243 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 128925 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 190022 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 245489 views
Actual
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times

The institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully function - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

President Zelenskyy announced the approval of some draft laws for August, including the law on the military ombudsman.

The institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully function - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the institution of the military ombudsman to be fully operational. The corresponding draft law is among those agreed upon for August. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I discussed with the government the swift implementation of the laws voted on today. Some draft laws for August have already been agreed upon, including the law on the military ombudsman. We worked very seriously on the text of the document. I expect that the institution of the military ombudsman will be able to fully function very soon.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In December 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olga Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Warriors.

In June of this year, 287 deputies voted for the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis. According to the draft law, the president will appoint the military ombudsman and his deputies, who will consider complaints from servicemen and exercise control in the field of security and defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine