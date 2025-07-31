The institution of the military ombudsman will soon be able to fully function - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the institution of the military ombudsman to be fully operational. The corresponding draft law is among those agreed upon for August. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I discussed with the government the swift implementation of the laws voted on today. Some draft laws for August have already been agreed upon, including the law on the military ombudsman. We worked very seriously on the text of the document. I expect that the institution of the military ombudsman will be able to fully function very soon. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In December 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olga Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Warriors.

In June of this year, 287 deputies voted for the draft law on the Military Ombudsman as a basis. According to the draft law, the president will appoint the military ombudsman and his deputies, who will consider complaints from servicemen and exercise control in the field of security and defense.