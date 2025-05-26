The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr has ordered a complete rearmament of the army due to the threat from the Russian Federation

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer has ordered the German army to be fully equipped with weapons and equipment by 2029. This was reported by Reuters, citing a document obtained by the agency, UNN reports.

It is noted that the document focuses on the need to expand Germany's defense and offensive capabilities as soon as possible due to the threat of a Russian attack on NATO territory.

In the directive, Breuer prioritizes which weapons should be purchased or manufactured first, partially reflecting the priorities previously set by NATO - the article says.

The publication points out that NATO requires Berlin to strengthen its air defense at least fourfold - from long-range systems such as Patriot to short-range systems.

Another priority is the ability to deliver deep, high-precision strikes, effectively hitting targets at a distance of more than 500 kilometers and far behind enemy lines - writes the media.

In addition, Breuer ordered an increase in ammunition stocks and an increase in minimum accumulation volumes for all types of weapons.

According to Bloomberg, the United States of America wants to receive a clear plan from the North Atlantic Alliance to increase defense budgets by 5% of production. This was stated by the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Special attention in the strategy should be paid to the development of "tough defense capabilities."

