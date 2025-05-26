$41.500.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 11457 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 9340 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 159458 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 184034 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 254222 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 304697 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 185325 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 115592 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110245 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75101 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr has ordered a complete rearmament of the army due to the threat from the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Karsten Breuer has ordered the complete equipping of the German army with weapons and equipment by 2029. This is due to the need to expand defense capabilities due to the threat of a Russian attack on NATO.

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr has ordered a complete rearmament of the army due to the threat from the Russian Federation

German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer has ordered the German army to be fully equipped with weapons and equipment by 2029. This was reported by Reuters, citing a document obtained by the agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the document focuses on the need to expand Germany's defense and offensive capabilities as soon as possible due to the threat of a Russian attack on NATO territory.

In the directive, Breuer prioritizes which weapons should be purchased or manufactured first, partially reflecting the priorities previously set by NATO

- the article says.

The publication points out that NATO requires Berlin to strengthen its air defense at least fourfold - from long-range systems such as Patriot to short-range systems.

Another priority is the ability to deliver deep, high-precision strikes, effectively hitting targets at a distance of more than 500 kilometers and far behind enemy lines

- writes the media.

In addition, Breuer ordered an increase in ammunition stocks and an increase in minimum accumulation volumes for all types of weapons.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, the United States of America wants to receive a clear plan from the North Atlantic Alliance to increase defense budgets by 5% of production. This was stated by the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Special attention in the strategy should be paid to the development of "tough defense capabilities."

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv17.05.25, 14:00 • 4800 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
NATO
Germany
