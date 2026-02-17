$43.170.07
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?

Expert Oleh Shvets said that the effect of oysters, chocolate, and avocados on libido is a hypothesis. A balanced diet has a direct impact on hormonal balance.

The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?

Can oysters, chocolate, or avocados boost libido? And can pheromone perfumes make us more attractive? UNN journalist spoke with Oleg Shvets, president of the Association of Dietitians of Ukraine and head of the Department of Public Health and Nutrition at NULES of Ukraine, about what has scientific backing and what remains a beautiful legend.

Details

The topic of aphrodisiacs has long balanced between science and myths. According to Oleg Shvets, modern science is indeed studying the effect of food on sexual function, but there are still few definitive answers.

Science and aphrodisiacs are slightly different areas of activity. Science studies how various plants and food products affect body functions, including sexual desire and libido. Some products in studies show certain signs of positive influence. But food research is very complex: unlike medicines, it is difficult to clearly separate the physiological effect from the psychological one.

- explains the expert.

Among the most popular "love foods," oysters, avocados, dark chocolate, and berries are traditionally named. They are attributed with the ability to stimulate hormone production, but the evidence base remains limited.

Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications05.02.26, 09:21 • 3573 views

The belief that oysters or avocados positively affect sexual desire is partly related to their composition: for example, their zinc content or beneficial fatty acids. There are observations that flavonoids from berries can improve blood circulation and affect erectile function. But these data are not yet conclusive. Therefore, the word "myth" is partly appropriate here, although I prefer the word "hypothesis."

- says Oleg Shvets.

At the same time, the expert emphasizes: nutrition as a whole has a direct impact on hormonal balance. So, this is more about the overall diet than about "magical" ingredients.

All processes in the body are absolutely dependent on nutrition, including hormone production and sexual functions. Avocados, nuts, berries, dark chocolate are components of a balanced diet. Fats from these products contribute to the synthesis of sex hormones, including testosterone and estrogen. If a person consumes them regularly, it can have a positive effect, but as part of a healthy lifestyle, not as a separate "magical" remedy.

- notes the expert.

Separately, pheromone perfumes and "exciting" scents are often discussed. Here, too, everything is not so clear-cut, because the reaction to an aroma is individual and depends on personal associations and experience.

Everything that stimulates our senses: smell, taste, touch, can affect arousal. But this reaction is very personalized. The same scent can be pleasant to some and enhance attractiveness, while causing the opposite reaction in others. Therefore, there is no universal "scent of love."

- emphasizes the president of the association of dietitians.

Thus, most aphrodisiacs are more hypotheses than proven tools for increasing libido. The most convincing "recipe" for increased libido and attractiveness is a balanced diet, physical activity, and psycho-emotional comfort. And a romantic mood is often created not so much by the food on the plate as by the atmosphere at the table.

Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships11.02.26, 11:46 • 24790 views

Alla Kiosak

