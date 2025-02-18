The incidence of influenza and ARVI is expected to decrease in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the incidence of influenza and ARVI should decline in the near future. This was announced by Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

In fact, we have a classic scenario. Compared to the epidemic season of last year, we are seeing similar dynamics with lower incidence rates. We are a week late in terms of indicators, but if we compare and take into account the course of last year's season, the incidence rate should go down in the near future - Danylenko said.

Danylenko said that only about 2.5 million people in Ukraine have contracted influenza and ARVI during the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30.

From February 10 to February 16 , 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded. 60% of the incidence was among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level.

According to him, less than 18 thousand people have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic.