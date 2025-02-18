ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM

08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

The incidence of influenza and ARVI is expected to decrease in Ukraine

The incidence of influenza and ARVI is expected to decrease in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 23671 views

According to the Public Health Center, the dynamics of influenza and ARVI in Ukraine repeats last year's scenario, but with lower rates. About 2.5 million people have fallen ill since the beginning of the epidemic season.

In Ukraine, the incidence of influenza and ARVI should decline in the near future. This was announced by Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

In fact, we have a classic scenario. Compared to the epidemic season of last year, we are seeing similar dynamics with lower incidence rates. We are a week late in terms of indicators, but if we compare and take into account the course of last year's season, the incidence rate should go down in the near future 

- Danylenko said.

Five regions of Ukraine are on the verge of “local quarantine” due to SARS - Ministry of Health12.02.25, 14:22 • 105968 views

Addendum

Danylenko said that only about 2.5 million people in Ukraine have contracted influenza and ARVI during the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30.

From February 10 to February 16 , 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded. 60% of the incidence was among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level.

According to him, less than 18 thousand people have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
