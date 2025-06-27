The Board of the International Monetary Fund will hold a meeting at which it is expected to approve a decision on a new tranche for Ukraine amounting to 487 million dollars. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram, transmits UNN.

Details

Soon there will be a meeting of the IMF Board where they will approve another review (8th) for Ukraine and accordingly a tranche of about $487 million. We will also learn that due to the categorical position of the Ministry of Finance (which mindlessly fulfills the whims of the OP), customs reform has been postponed for at least six months, with plans for further sabotage — stated the deputy.

He added: for almost a month now, the law on submitting a budget declaration has been violated.

The IMF deadline is June 30, so maybe they will at least meet it — Zheleznyak clarified.

The International Monetary Fund warned Europe about the risk of stagnation without urgent measures. They added that slowing growth and barriers in the single market are hindering the economy. The IMF also proposed deepening the EU market and increasing the budget.

UNN also reported that the European Union is developing a scheme to increase profits from almost 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to ensure long-term support for Ukraine.