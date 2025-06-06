The IAEA team heard repeated gunfire near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

On Thursday, June 5, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that international observers at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard repeated gunfire. This is reported by UNN with reference to IAEA.

Details

IAEA observers recorded at least five explosions between 11:30 and 13:45 local time. Each was preceded by gunfire, likely aimed at drones attacking the facility's training center.

Drones flying near nuclear power plants can threaten their safety and security, which can have serious consequences. As I have repeatedly stated during the war, such incidents must stop immediately. - said Director General Grossi.

The nuclear power plant informed IAEA representatives that all cases were related to "neutralizing drones." The statement did not specify their origin, nor were there any reports of damage to the facility.

It is noted that this is the fourth incident since the beginning of the year when drones attacked the training center located outside the perimeter of the facility.

Recall

The IAEA is concerned about drone incidents near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In May 2025, another probable attack on the station's training center was recorded, the third such incident since the beginning of the year.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the off-site power supply situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains extremely unstable.

