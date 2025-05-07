The hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk: map from the General Staff

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4482 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58478 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101170 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71512 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69914 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73359 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113579 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121621 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Publications
Exclusives
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11073 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57495 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76846 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113579 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121621 views
The hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

171 combat engagements were recorded during the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces struck areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy.

The hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk: map from the General Staff

There were 171 battles at the front last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 7, showing a map of hostilities for May 6, writes UNN.

In total, 171 combat engagements were recorded during the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 96 air strikes, including 187 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 6,400 shellings, 109 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a radio-electronic warfare station, a radar station, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, a control point and two ammunition depots of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Last day in the Kharkiv direction, there were eight combat clashes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazy.

Last day in the Kramatorsk direction, there were five combat clashes in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 77 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipol direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and towards Novoandriivka, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks last day. The enemy carried out 336 artillery shellings, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. He also launched 12 air strikes, during which he dropped 18 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1270 occupiers, 14 tanks and a missile07.05.25, 07:44 • 4840 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
