The hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk: map from the General Staff

There were 171 battles at the front last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 7, showing a map of hostilities for May 6, writes UNN.

In total, 171 combat engagements were recorded during the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 96 air strikes, including 187 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 6,400 shellings, 109 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a radio-electronic warfare station, a radar station, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, a control point and two ammunition depots of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

Last day in the Kharkiv direction, there were eight combat clashes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazy.

Last day in the Kramatorsk direction, there were five combat clashes in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 77 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipol direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and towards Novoandriivka, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks last day. The enemy carried out 336 artillery shellings, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. He also launched 12 air strikes, during which he dropped 18 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1270 occupiers, 14 tanks and a missile