Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1270 occupiers, 14 tanks and a missile
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 6, Russian troops lost 1270 soldiers, 14 tanks and 1 cruise missile. In total, more than 960,000 invaders have been eliminated since the beginning of the war.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 960770 (+1270) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10780 (+14)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22419 (+3)
- artillery systems ‒ 27502 (+71)
- MLRS ‒ 1378 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35266 (+124)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+1)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 47484 (+131)
- special equipment ‒ 3873 (+3)
Data are being clarified.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in April, the Russian army lost about 35,010 people, which is equivalent to almost three motorized rifle divisions, as well as 1,560 artillery systems, which is 86 artillery divisions.
