The high command will have 10 days to respond to the actions of the military ombudsman - Reshetylova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The high military command will have 10 days to respond to servicemen's complaints, otherwise, they will be held administratively liable. This also applies to cases of ignoring the actions of the Office of the Military Ombudsman, which still has to go through a long process of launching after the law is passed.

The high command will have 10 days to respond to the actions of the military ombudsman - Reshetylova

The higher military command will have 10 days to respond to the actions of the Office of the Military Ombudsman in case of a complaint from servicemen, otherwise it will be brought to administrative responsibility. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the President's Commissioner for the Rights of Servicemen, Olga Reshetylova, as reported by UNN.

Details

The inspections end with conclusions that the military ombudsman sends to the higher command, and the higher command will have 10 days to respond and take measures to eliminate this violation and bring the perpetrators to justice, most likely disciplinary.

 - Reshetylova stated.

The command will also be brought to administrative responsibility if it does not properly respond to the actions of the military ombudsman.

If it happens that the command does not respond to the actions of the military ombudsman, then he will have the opportunity to bring them to administrative responsibility.

- she noted.

Reshetylova also expressed hope that the Office of the Military Ombudsman would rarely resort to such measures.

She added that after the adoption of the relevant law, the process of launching the institution will begin.

We face a difficult and lengthy process of launching the institution (of the military ombudsman - Ed.), because if the law is passed, it does not mean that the institution will start working tomorrow. First, it must be signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and sent to the President, then the President's signature, then the President signs a decree on the creation of the Office of the Military Ombudsman, approves the regulations with the staffing table, then appoints the military ombudsman and his deputies, then the legal entity is registered - and only then can we talk about launching the institution. But the law provides that we have 30 days for this.

- Reshetylova said.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general the draft law No. 13266 on the military ombudsman, the deputies reported on Wednesday.

The Parliament approved the law (No. 13266) on the military ombudsman in the second reading. "For" in general - 283

- wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak