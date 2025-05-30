Turkish Foreign Minister stated that he did not discuss the issue of NATO and Ukraine in Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was not the subject of negotiations with the Russian side during his visit to Moscow. He emphasized the importance of bringing the positions of Europe, the USA and Turkey closer on this issue.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that he did not discuss the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO during his recent visit to Moscow. He announced this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
"The issue of NATO regarding Ukraine is a very serious topic for discussion. This is an issue that has been discussed for a long time. It has different parameters… NATO's position would be more favorable for peace, freedom and stability in Ukraine," Fidan noted.
According to him, this issue remains on NATO's agenda, but was not the subject of negotiations with the Russian side: "I did not discuss this issue during my negotiations in Russia, and it was not on the agenda."
Fidan also noted that the positions of Europe, the United States and Turkey regarding the prospects of Ukraine's membership should converge: "This needs to be discussed together. The three positions must somehow meet."
Let us remind
On May 29, Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan was received by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to reports, recent efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were discussed.