The head of the KCMA denied rumors about the intensification of mobilization measures in Kyiv.
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) has called the information about the intensification of mobilization measures in Kyiv with the involvement of a large number of structures a fake. Kyiv residents were urged to trust only official sources.
Mass media began reporting on the strengthening of mobilization measures, particularly in Kyiv. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, denied this information, UNN writes with reference to Tkachenko's page on Telegram.
The message about the strengthening of mobilization measures with the involvement of a larger number of relevant structures, which is now spreading through the network, is fake
Tkachenko also called on Kyiv residents to trust only official sources.
What preceded it
This morning, the media began to spread information about the strengthening of mobilization measures in Kyiv and the region. It was reported, with reference to eyewitnesses, about an increase in the number of mobile groups of the TCC. Information was also spread about the involvement of the National Guard of Ukraine in patrolling and the presence of SBU and Military Law Enforcement Service employees at checkpoints.
As a result of document checks in the capital, significant traffic jams are allegedly observed.
The media also reported that earlier the head of the KMA Tkachenko had previously announced the strengthening of mobilization measures. In particular, it was planned to expand the participation of relevant structures.
Look, any measures related to mobilization must be carried out exclusively in the legal field. And at all meetings, this is emphasized repeatedly, law enforcement agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine are involved in this process
Addition
Tkachenko accused Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces. He appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the inspection of the mayor's team for the financing of materials that discredit the Defense Forces.