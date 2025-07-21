The head of the French Foreign Ministry stated that there is readiness to accelerate joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met in Ukraine with representatives of many Ukrainian companies, which indicates the readiness of both sides to accelerate cooperation and joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine. He announced this during a press conference in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Today I visited Ukrainian drone production again and was impressed by the level of innovation and technological developments achieved by Ukrainian manufacturers. That is why the French side shows such interest and readiness to cooperate with Ukrainian drone manufacturers. Communication with the heads of some companies showed that there is also some interest in the opposite direction - Barrot said.

He noted that last month a large French company announced its intention to start cooperation with Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

I came to Ukraine and met with representatives of many Ukrainian companies, held about 200 meetings, which indicates the readiness of both sides to accelerate cooperation and joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine - Barrot stated.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the decision of French companies to start drone production in Ukraine. The parties also raised the topic of defense assistance to Ukraine, in particular strengthening air defense.