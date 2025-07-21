$41.750.12
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:25 PM
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
03:58 PM
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:11 PM
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
The head of the French Foreign Ministry stated that there is readiness to accelerate joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 460 views

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with Ukrainian companies to accelerate cooperation in the production of weapons and drones. French companies expressed readiness for joint drone production in Ukraine.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met in Ukraine with representatives of many Ukrainian companies, which indicates the readiness of both sides to accelerate cooperation and joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine. He announced this during a press conference in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Today I visited Ukrainian drone production again and was impressed by the level of innovation and technological developments achieved by Ukrainian manufacturers. That is why the French side shows such interest and readiness to cooperate with Ukrainian drone manufacturers. Communication with the heads of some companies showed that there is also some interest in the opposite direction 

- Barrot said.

He noted that last month a large French company announced its intention to start cooperation with Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

I came to Ukraine and met with representatives of many Ukrainian companies, held about 200 meetings, which indicates the readiness of both sides to accelerate cooperation and joint production of weapons and drones in Ukraine 

- Barrot stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the decision of French companies to start drone production in Ukraine. The parties also raised the topic of defense assistance to Ukraine, in particular strengthening air defense.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

