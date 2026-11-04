The HACC ordered Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi to open proceedings against Arakhamia

David Arakhamia

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi to enter information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations (URPI) about a possible crime by Member of Parliament and leader of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. UNN reports this, citing a HACC hearing.

To oblige the Prosecutor General, or the person performing the duties of the Prosecutor General, to enter into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations the information contained in the criminal offense report submitted by the non-governmental organization "Anti-Corruption Action Center" on October 15, 2026, which may indicate that a criminal offense was committed by Member of Parliament Arakhamia Davyd - the HACC judge said.

It will be recalled

In Ukraine, a group of MPs was exposed for organizing the systematic receipt of bribes in exchange for voting on draft laws. The amount of the unlawful benefit ranged from $2,000 to $20,000 and depended on the voting results. During November–December, the receipt of at least $145,000 was documented. They have now been notified of suspicion.