The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyed

On October 31, 2025, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a crucial military facility of the aggressor state of Russia was disabled - the "Kol'tsevoy" oil product pipeline, which supplied the Russian occupation army with resources for waging a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people. The location where the critical military infrastructure facility was successfully disabled is located in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that the anti-drone net and the "protection" of the enemy object by paramilitary guards did not help - all three lines through which the aggressor transported gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel successfully and simultaneously exploded. The oil product pipeline was disabled.

The length of the "Kol'tsevoy" main oil product pipeline is 400 kilometers. Fuel for transportation through the pipeline came from the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow oil refineries. Annually, "Kol'tsevoy" was capable of pumping up to 3 million tons of aviation fuel, up to 2.8 million tons of diesel fuel, and up to 1.6 million tons of gasoline.

