The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyed

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:30 AM • 586 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10188 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 15463 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23925 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39911 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 37861 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34566 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35802 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30392 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53338 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he repliedOctober 31, 11:33 PM • 23727 views
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPDNovember 1, 01:07 AM • 13899 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - BloombergNovember 1, 01:41 AM • 12278 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS03:18 AM • 11699 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine05:40 AM • 4572 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10192 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 15466 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47723 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 53339 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Vitaliy Kim
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 592 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47723 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 33085 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 41732 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 73789 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

On October 31, 2025, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the "Koltsevoy" oil product pipeline in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region was disabled. The facility supplied the Russian army with gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel.

The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyed

As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the "Kol'tsevoy" oil product pipeline, which supplied the Russian army with resources for waging war against Ukraine, was disabled. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

On October 31, 2025, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a crucial military facility of the aggressor state of Russia was disabled - the "Kol'tsevoy" oil product pipeline, which supplied the Russian occupation army with resources for waging a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people. The location where the critical military infrastructure facility was successfully disabled is located in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that the anti-drone net and the "protection" of the enemy object by paramilitary guards did not help - all three lines through which the aggressor transported gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel successfully and simultaneously exploded. The oil product pipeline was disabled.

The length of the "Kol'tsevoy" main oil product pipeline is 400 kilometers. Fuel for transportation through the pipeline came from the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow oil refineries. Annually, "Kol'tsevoy" was capable of pumping up to 3 million tons of aviation fuel, up to 2.8 million tons of diesel fuel, and up to 1.6 million tons of gasoline.

Recall

The number of arson attacks on cellular communication towers and communication equipment facilities of local operators is increasing in Russia. In recent months, similar incidents have been recorded in Adygea, Rostov Oblast, Kamchatka Krai, and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine