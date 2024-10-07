The GUR paralyzed the work of the Russian judicial system on Putin's birthday

On October 7, 2024, cyber specialists of the GUR, together with activists of the "VO Team" group , "congratulated" dictator Vladimir Putin on his birthday by hacking the state automated system "Justice", which provides electronic document management in all Russian courts. This was reported to UNN by its sources.

According to sources in the GUR, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental e-mail accounts, and official websites.

As a result of the cyberattack, personal data of users and internal documentation of the system were obtained. Currently, Russians report that it is impossible to file lawsuits and view court dates because court websites are down - The source told UNN.

According to military intelligence sources, the cyberattack was made possible by the low qualifications of Russian cybersecurity specialists, as well as by "holes" in the much-hyped Russian cybersecurity systems from Kaspersky Lab, Positive Technologies and IVK JSC.

For reference

The Pravosudye system is an electronic document management system in Russian courts of all jurisdictions and levels. It is used to file court applications, inform about court hearings and changes, and receive advice on court cases.

