DIU cyber specialists attacked resources of Russian army suppliers

As a result of an operation by cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a number of hostile online resources related to supplying the occupation army or tracking the movement of people in Russia were attacked. This was reported to UNN by a military intelligence source.

According to a source of UNN, the operation resulted in, among other things, the acquisition of data from okrug.ru, which is a supplier of military equipment and uniforms for the Russian military (Russian Air Force, Russian Army, Russian Navy).

The vashhotel.ru website was also attacked, including access to user data, including that of Russian military personnel booking accommodation in Russia. Among others, the Gostpatent.ru website was affected, which contains a database of registered patents and may be of interest to military intelligence.

According to the source, all of these resources operate in the interests of the aggressor state and support the Russian occupation army.

At the same time, as a result of the cyberattack, an image of an owl over the neutralized aggressor appeared on the attacked resources.

DIU cyber corps attacked over 800 servers in Russia - source