The group of companies remains the largest taxpayer in the industry

FAVBET Group of Companies, one of the leaders in the Ukrainian iGaming market, announced the payment of UAH 6.4 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget for the first nine months of 2025. This figure exceeds the amount of deductions for the same period in 2024 by almost 25%.

"FAVBET is a Ukrainian business that well understands the value of tax discipline in modern conditions. Despite market challenges, the group of companies continues to increase its contribution to the economic stability and defense capability of the state, creates jobs, and supports hundreds of initiatives in the humanitarian sphere," the group of companies stated.

According to industry associations, in 2025, the gambling industry is showing a slowdown and facing an increase in the illegal segment, which directly harms budget revenues. In these conditions, FAVBET is increasing its official contribution and remains one of the largest taxpayers in the Ukrainian gambling industry.

A separate area of activity of the FAVBET group of companies is systemic charitable and volunteer support.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the amount of aid to the Ukrainian army and Defense Forces has exceeded UAH 730 million, both through donations to UNITED24 projects and direct supply of vehicles, drones, and other high-tech equipment to Defense Forces units.

Another UAH 300 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of military personnel and the reintegration of veterans, as well as for projects in the fields of medicine, technology, education, culture, and sports.

As of October 2025, the group of companies has implemented over 100 charitable initiatives. Among FAVBET group's own projects are support for Ukrainian citizens abroad, IT education programs for internally displaced children, and nationwide first aid training for the sports community, within which up to 1800 coaches, athletes, and sports figures will be trained.

At the same time, the group of companies continues its course on industry development and support for national projects in the field of responsible gaming.

Since 2023, FAVBET has been the main patron of a comprehensive project for the implementation of social services for people at risk of gambling addiction.

Within the project, the state standard for the social service "Socio-psychological rehabilitation of persons with gambling addiction" was approved for the first time in Ukraine, which provides completely free and anonymous assistance - from diagnosis to recovery and further support.

The principles outlined in the standard are already successfully applied in the specialized Kyiv center "Prostir Zhyttia" (Space of Life), opened with the participation of FAVBET and partners.

In 2025, FAVBET also became a partner of the NGO "Responsible Gaming Center" in a large project on experience exchange between Ukraine and the EU. The initiative unites representatives of Ukrainian state institutions, the public sector, and business to study the best European approaches to responsible gaming and effective regulation.