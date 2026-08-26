The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"

The governor of Russia’s Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervishov, confirmed a drone attack on a Wildberries logistics center in Kотовск. According to him, the strike caused a large-scale fire at the facility, covering an area of more than 100,000 square meters. UNN reports this, citing a statement by the Russian governor.

Details

Pervishov stated that overnight on August 26, Russian air defenses and mobile fire groups allegedly destroyed 16 drones. At the same time, according to his version, one of the drones caused a fire on the logistics center’s premises.

According to the governor, all employees were evacuated from the facility after the alarm was sounded. Preliminary reports indicate that one Wildberries employee was injured — he suffered a concussion from the blast wave.

An oil refinery was likely attacked in Russia's Kstovo

Pervishov called the attack a "terrorist attack by the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime." He also reported that a house in one of the garden communities caught fire after a drone fell.

It will be recalled that the Wildberries logistics center in Kотовск had already come under attack on July 18. At that time, seven employees of the facility were killed in the fire.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk again – monitors