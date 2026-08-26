An oil refinery was likely attacked in Russia's Kstovo

A Russian oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was reportedly attacked by drones. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, which cites photos and videos from local residents, UNN writes.

Details

Before reports of the fire emerged, local residents reported an air raid alert and drones flying in the Kstovo area. There is currently no official confirmation from the Russian authorities that the facility was hit.

The reference is to the Kstovo oil refinery, which is part of the structure of the Russian oil company "Lukoil." The facility is one of the largest refineries in the Nizhny Novgorod region and an important oil-processing center in central Russia.

One of the largest refineries in the region

The Kstovo refinery operates on the basis of the "Lukoil-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" complex and has an oil-processing capacity of approximately 17 million tonnes per year. This is about 340,000 barrels per day.

The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil and other petroleum products. Due to its location in Kstovo, the refinery is important for supplying fuel to the Nizhny Novgorod region and other regions of central Russia.

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