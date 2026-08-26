Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk again – monitors

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have again struck the Wildberries logistics center in Russia’s Kotovsk. According to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, the complex covers approximately 108,000 square meters. The released footage shows a large-scale fire on the facility’s premises, reports UNN.

Details

The center is one of Wildberries’ key logistics facilities in central Russia. It began operating in 2025 and, once it reached full capacity, was expected to provide storage for up to 54 million items.

The facility had already been struck on July 18. At that time, a large-scale fire broke out on the complex’s premises, killing seven employees, while the logistics center’s operations were temporarily suspended.

Wildberries is losing warehouse capacity

According to Exilenova+, as of the end of July, Wildberries had already lost more than 1 million square meters of warehouse space. The repeated strike on the large complex in Kotovsk could further complicate the company’s logistics in central Russia.

At the same time, information about the extent of the damage and the consequences of the repeated strike currently requires additional confirmation from independent sources.

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