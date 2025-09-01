The government recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on kindergarten meals for large families

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended that local authorities extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens for large families. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today's government meeting was dedicated to issues of education, social services, and support for frontline regions - Svyrydenko reported.

Discount on children's meals in kindergartens for large families

It was recommended to local authorities to extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens. After the adoption of relevant decisions by local self-government bodies, large families will continue to be able to pay 50% less for meals - Svyrydenko wrote.

UAH 34 million allocated for water supply for Mykolaiv region

In addition, Svyrydenko reported that in order to guarantee stable access to water during the dry period, the Government reallocated UAH 34 million within the state program for the needs of Mykolaiv region.

The cascade of reservoirs in the Berezan river basin provides drinking water to over 9.2 thousand residents from 15 communities and irrigates almost 10 thousand hectares of agricultural land - Svyrydenko said.

Addition

From September, meals in schools will be free for primary school students, and for students in grades 5-11 in general secondary education institutions in frontline regions.