Exclusive
02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

02:20 PM
The government recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on kindergarten meals for large families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Cabinet of Ministers recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on kindergarten meals for large families. The government also reallocated UAH 34 million for water supply to Mykolaiv region.

The government recommended that local authorities extend the 50% discount on kindergarten meals for large families

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recommended that local authorities extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens for large families. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today's government meeting was dedicated to issues of education, social services, and support for frontline regions

- Svyrydenko reported.

Discount on children's meals in kindergartens for large families

It was recommended to local authorities to extend the benefit for children's meals in state and communal kindergartens. After the adoption of relevant decisions by local self-government bodies, large families will continue to be able to pay 50% less for meals

- Svyrydenko wrote.

UAH 34 million allocated for water supply for Mykolaiv region

In addition, Svyrydenko reported that in order to guarantee stable access to water during the dry period, the Government reallocated UAH 34 million within the state program for the needs of Mykolaiv region.

The cascade of reservoirs in the Berezan river basin provides drinking water to over 9.2 thousand residents from 15 communities and irrigates almost 10 thousand hectares of agricultural land

- Svyrydenko said.

Addition

From September, meals in schools will be free for primary school students, and for students in grades 5-11 in general secondary education institutions in frontline regions.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ukraine