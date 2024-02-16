The Government is preparing to create the "Made in Ukraine" fund to support domestic producers

Ukraine is preparing to create a "Made in Ukraine" fund to support domestic producers. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that a sustainable economy is the seventh priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

There are two main tasks. The first is to ensure macro-financial stability and balance the budget. The second is to provide incentives for economic recovery, i.e. business support programs. Every week we work with our partners to secure USD 37 billion of external financing to cover the state deficit - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations under the IMF program.

"Together with our partners and the World Bank, we have formed a reform matrix that includes all the priority reforms agreed with our partners. We are preparing the creation of the Made in Ukraine Fund to support domestic producers," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government continues successful programs to support small and medium-sized businesses.

"Under the eRobota program, we plan to issue at least 12,000 non-refundable microgrants for the creation and development of new businesses. For the first time, the budget includes UAH 1 billion to expand the network of industrial parks. We will continue our course to reduce the role of the state in the economy through privatization, corporatization and deregulation," the Prime Minister said.

