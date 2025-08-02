Government is preparing a solution to accelerate housing reconstruction after Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government is preparing solutions to accelerate housing reconstruction and compensation through the "eRecovery" program after enemy shelling, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

By order of the President of Ukraine, we are preparing solutions that will allow faster restoration of housing after shelling. We are developing a mechanism that will enable faster decision-making and launching of restoration works without lengthy procedures. - Kuleba wrote.

This, according to him, will also allow people to receive compensation faster through the "eRecovery" program - damage recording and inspection will take place more promptly, without unnecessary waiting, in a simplified manner.

