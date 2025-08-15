The government held an extraordinary meeting: brigades will be able to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles

The Cabinet of Ministers held an extraordinary meeting, during which decisions were made regarding allowing brigades to directly purchase pickups, buggies, and motorcycles, as well as simplifying the write-off of property.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting was held. Following the instructions of the Staff, decisions were made that will help quickly meet the needs of the front - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, military units will be able to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles - without unnecessary bureaucracy.

The cost will be determined by expert appraisal or market data. This will allow for prompt renewal of equipment that wears out at the front.

Also, property lost or worn out in battles will be written off under a simplified procedure.

If it is up to 1.7 million hryvnias, the process will be faster so that units can receive replacements without delay - Svyrydenko adds.

Also, families of defenders who died in captivity will receive 15 million hryvnias in aid. The deadline for applying for a one-time aid for those wounded or who lost their ability to work after service has also been extended to one year.

15 million for families of fallen volunteers: the government has formed a payment mechanism

In addition, the Ministry of Defense initiated legislative changes to postpone the publication of military declarations for one year after the end of martial law, so that the enemy cannot use this data.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed increasing funding for brigades for direct purchase of drones and pickups, as well as expanding "Contract 18–24", training military personnel, and changing the mechanism for awarding honors.