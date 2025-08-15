$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 48448 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 77601 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 49103 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 81888 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 41250 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 73215 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102289 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59105 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 216476 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
UNN Lite
The government held an extraordinary meeting: brigades will be able to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision allowing military units to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles. The procedure for writing off property lost or worn out in battles has also been simplified.

The government held an extraordinary meeting: brigades will be able to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles

The Cabinet of Ministers held an extraordinary meeting, during which decisions were made regarding allowing brigades to directly purchase pickups, buggies, and motorcycles, as well as simplifying the write-off of property.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting was held. Following the instructions of the Staff, decisions were made that will help quickly meet the needs of the front

- Svyrydenko wrote. 

According to her, military units will be able to directly purchase used pickups, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles - without unnecessary bureaucracy.

The cost will be determined by expert appraisal or market data. This will allow for prompt renewal of equipment that wears out at the front.

Also, property lost or worn out in battles will be written off under a simplified procedure.

If it is up to 1.7 million hryvnias, the process will be faster so that units can receive replacements without delay

- Svyrydenko adds.

Also, families of defenders who died in captivity will receive 15 million hryvnias in aid. The deadline for applying for a one-time aid for those wounded or who lost their ability to work after service has also been extended to one year.

15 million for families of fallen volunteers: the government has formed a payment mechanism30.07.25, 18:31 • 9059 views

In addition, the Ministry of Defense initiated legislative changes to postpone the publication of military declarations for one year after the end of martial law, so that the enemy cannot use this data.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed increasing funding for brigades for direct purchase of drones and pickups, as well as expanding "Contract 18–24", training military personnel, and changing the mechanism for awarding honors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
