15 million for families of fallen volunteers: the government has formed a payment mechanism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

On July 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision on the mechanism for paying assistance to family members of fallen Ukrainian volunteer servicemen. The total amount of the payment is 15 million hryvnias, which is paid in stages: 1/5 immediately and 4/5 in equal parts over 40 months.

15 million for families of fallen volunteers: the government has formed a payment mechanism

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 30, adopted a decision on the mechanism for paying assistance to family members of fallen Ukrainian volunteer servicemen.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the government website.

Who is eligible for payments

The government approved the Procedure for the appointment and payment of one-time monetary assistance to certain categories of persons from among the family members of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

- it is stated in the message.

The government website states that such assistance can be received by family members of fallen and deceased Ukrainian volunteer servicemen who, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, participated in the fight against the Russian invaders.

It is noted that payments are made to the families of military personnel who died:

  • from 24.02.2022 to 25.03.2022 without specifying the territory of death;
    • from 26.03.2022 - if the person died in the territory where hostilities are taking place (list attached).

      The total amount of the payment is 15 million hryvnias. The payment is made in stages:

      • 1/5 - immediately;
        • 4/5 - in equal parts over 40 months.

          Monetary payments to families of those killed in captivity: the Ministry of Defense explained how the UAH 15 million will be paid29.07.25, 20:32 • 6730 views

          The Procedure establishes that if a family is entitled to several types of assistance, it can choose the most beneficial one. The share of a person who refused the payment is distributed among others

          - it is stated in the message.

          How to apply for assistance:

          • by regular mail;
            • by email;
              • there is no need to duplicate documents if information is available in state registers.

                In addition, it is determined what the Ministry of Veterans Affairs should do.

                State institution:

                • checks data;
                  • requests information about previous payments;
                    • can hear applicants, witnesses;
                      • makes a decision within 1 month.

                        This is not a separate decision, but part of a systemic state policy that is formed with respect for the feat of Defenders and responsibility towards their families. We continue to build a state that does not abandon its own - but supports, protects and honors them with dignity

                        - noted the Cabinet of Ministers.

                        Addition

                        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of servicemen who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death. Payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force.

                        Pavlo Zinchenko

                        PoliticsFinance
                        Armed Forces of Ukraine
                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                        Ukraine