By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:50 PM • 3744 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 12373 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 24639 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 50214 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 116134 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 52948 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 67502 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 168881 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 65821 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 70566 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Publications
Exclusives
Monetary payments to families of those killed in captivity: the Ministry of Defense explained how the UAH 15 million will be paid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced that families of military personnel who died in captivity will receive 15 million hryvnias regardless of the cause of death. The law also extends the period for receiving payments for injuries or illnesses that led to partial loss of working capacity to one year.

Monetary payments to families of those killed in captivity: the Ministry of Defense explained how the UAH 15 million will be paid

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced that families of military personnel who died in captivity are guaranteed to receive a payment of 15 million hryvnias. He clarified that these funds will be provided to the families of the deceased regardless of the cause of death in captivity, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

Details

Families of military personnel who died in captivity are guaranteed a payment of UAH 15 million. The corresponding law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During martial law, financial assistance will be provided to families regardless of the cause of the soldier's death in captivity

- reported the Minister of Defense.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the law extends the period during which one can receive a payment in case of injury or illness that led to partial loss of working capacity without establishing disability, from three months to one year.

These norms also apply to persons discharged from military service who have partially lost their working capacity due to the same reasons

- Shmyhal clarified.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also clarified that the law clearly regulates the issue of financial support for Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

This is a fair recognition of their feat and a strong step to support those who gave the most valuable in the war for Ukraine's independence

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of servicemen who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death. Payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force.

President signed Law 4498-IX, which expands the circle of family members of deceased servicemen who are entitled to financial assistance, including dependents. The law provides for payments in cases of death in captivity, disability, or partial loss of working capacity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsFinance
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
