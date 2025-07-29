Monetary payments to families of those killed in captivity: the Ministry of Defense explained how the UAH 15 million will be paid

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced that families of military personnel who died in captivity are guaranteed to receive a payment of 15 million hryvnias. He clarified that these funds will be provided to the families of the deceased regardless of the cause of death in captivity, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

Details

Families of military personnel who died in captivity are guaranteed a payment of UAH 15 million. The corresponding law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During martial law, financial assistance will be provided to families regardless of the cause of the soldier's death in captivity - reported the Minister of Defense.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the law extends the period during which one can receive a payment in case of injury or illness that led to partial loss of working capacity without establishing disability, from three months to one year.

These norms also apply to persons discharged from military service who have partially lost their working capacity due to the same reasons - Shmyhal clarified.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also clarified that the law clearly regulates the issue of financial support for Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

This is a fair recognition of their feat and a strong step to support those who gave the most valuable in the war for Ukraine's independence - Shmyhal emphasized.

Addition

President signed Law 4498-IX, which expands the circle of family members of deceased servicemen who are entitled to financial assistance, including dependents. The law provides for payments in cases of death in captivity, disability, or partial loss of working capacity.