The government has updated the procedure for granting subsidies: family-type orphanages and large families will be able to receive them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The government has updated the procedure for granting subsidies, expanding opportunities for family-type orphanages and large families. Assistance will be provided even if there are deposits or acquired property.

The government has updated the procedure for granting subsidies: family-type orphanages and large families will be able to receive them

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Regulation on the procedure for granting housing subsidies, expanding the possibilities for their receipt for family-type orphanages, foster families and large families. Subsidies can be granted even if children have deposits or purchased property, if it is used to meet the needs of the child.

This was announced by the government representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

Amendments have been made to the Regulation on the procedure for granting housing subsidies

- Melnychuk said. 

The changes provide for the possibility of granting subsidies to family-type orphanages, foster families, as well as large families in which, at the time of application and during the receipt of housing subsidies, three or more children live, and in which at least one child is under guardianship, care, persons from among them in cases: 

  • purchase of land, apartments (houses);
    • building materials, vehicles;
      • household and computer equipment;
        • food;
          • children's clothing or shoes, sports equipment;
            • toys, hygiene products, books and stationery aimed at meeting the needs of children.

              Also, if there is a residential premises owned by any orphan child, a child deprived of parental care, persons from among them.

              In addition:

              • if there is an orphan child, a child deprived of parental care;
                • as well as a child for whom the fact of absence of parental care has been established and who is temporarily or permanently placed in a family of relatives, friends, a foster family or a family-type orphanage, on a deposit bank account (accounts) of funds in the total amount exceeding 100 thousand hryvnias.

                  The established amount of arrears for more than three months in payment for one or more housing and communal services has been reviewed and updated, and during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation for households receiving housing subsidies and are family-type orphanages, foster families, under guardianship/care, it is set at 0.5 of the minimum wage as of the beginning of the year from which the housing subsidy is assigned

                  - Melnychuk said.

                  It is also envisaged that information on the existence of arrears of more than three months will not be taken into account when assigning a subsidy to one of the members of the household who are not registered in the residential premises (house), but actually live in it on the basis of a contract of employment (lease) of housing, from among internally displaced persons, if the debt arose before their actual residence in the residential premises.

                  Let us remind you 

                  In Ukraine, the amount of subsidy for rent has been increased and the list of recipients has been expanded. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account. 

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

