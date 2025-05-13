The government has simplified the registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid

$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 852 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24733 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23048 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60656 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71818 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79444 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61060 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62230 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105413 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105087 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 36110 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 43044 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39649 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36802 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16627 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24733 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60656 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71818 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105413 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105087 views
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5726 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11992 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12151 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16738 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45130 views
The government has simplified the registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The government has settled the issue of state registration of cars that were imported as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure. The conditions and list of documents for car registration have been determined.

The government has simplified the registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid

The Cabinet of Ministers has settled the issue of state registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

The issue of state registration and state registration of vehicles imported into the customs territory of Ukraine as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure before the entry into force of the Procedure for the пропускання та обліку гуманітарної допомоги за спрощеною процедурою has been regulated

- the post reads.

Melnychuk also noted that the conditions under which state registration of cars imported into Ukraine before the entry into force of the "Procedure for the пропускання та обліку гуманітарної допомоги за спрощеною процедурою" is allowed are separately defined. And also – a list of documents that need to be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center for state registration or temporary state registration of cars, including those intended for the military.

Russian prisoners of war will pay taxes in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relevant project09.05.25, 20:07 • 11703 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsAuto
