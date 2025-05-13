The government has simplified the registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid

The Cabinet of Ministers has settled the issue of state registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

The issue of state registration and state registration of vehicles imported into the customs territory of Ukraine as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure before the entry into force of the Procedure for the пропускання та обліку гуманітарної допомоги за спрощеною процедурою has been regulated - the post reads.

Melnychuk also noted that the conditions under which state registration of cars imported into Ukraine before the entry into force of the "Procedure for the пропускання та обліку гуманітарної допомоги за спрощеною процедурою" is allowed are separately defined. And also – a list of documents that need to be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center for state registration or temporary state registration of cars, including those intended for the military.

