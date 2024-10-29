The Government has simplified the mechanism for paying compensation to people with disabilities: for whom and how
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for paying compensation for self-purchased rehabilitation equipment for people with visual or hearing impairments. Now all that is required is a document from the MSEC or the Medical and Sanitary Commission confirming the disability.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for paying compensation to people with visual or hearing impairments for some self-purchased rehabilitation equipment. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , on Telegram, UNN reports.
Melnychuk informs that the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 05.04.2012 N 321 “On Approval of the Procedure for Providing Auxiliary Rehabilitation Equipment (Technical and Other Rehabilitation Facilities) to Persons with Disabilities, Children with Disabilities and Other Certain Categories of Population and Payment of Monetary Compensation for Self-Purchased Equipment, and their List” has been amended.
The mechanism for paying compensation to persons with visual or hearing impairments for certain self-purchased rehabilitation equipment has been simplified and provides that such payments are made only on the basis of a document issued by a medical and social expert commission or a medical advisory commission, respectively, confirming a hearing or visual disability, without the need for a conclusion
He also said that the proper list of documents to be submitted by certain categories of citizens for registration and provision of rehabilitation or compensation has been determined.
In addition, Melnychuk noted that the mechanism for replacing rehabilitation equipment lost or damaged as a result of force majeure or hostilities has been improved. The legislative regulation of the procedure for replacing the receiving sleeve (casing) has been improved and the cases in which a business entity can replace the receiving sleeve (casing) at the expense of the state budget on the basis of a decision of the company's commission, without the need to issue a conclusion, have been established.
The Law establishes the obligation of authorized persons of local self-government bodies to inform the territorial offices of the Fund for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in case of providing a person with rehabilitation means at the expense of the local budget and/or rehabilitation means transferred to local self-government bodies as charitable or humanitarian aid, etc
The functions of the central MSEC were transferred to the Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability.