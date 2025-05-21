Government has proposed scaling up deregulation for business: what is expected
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled more than 1,900 regulatory acts and digitized permitting processes. Two draft laws were also approved, which abolish 63 permits in various fields and remove responsibility for their absence.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has already canceled more than 1,900 regulatory acts in various fields and today approved two draft laws that scale up deregulation, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following the government meeting, UNN writes.
Details
"As of now, the government has canceled more than 1,900 regulatory acts in various fields. A significant part of the permit processes has been digitized. It is now possible to obtain a permit in a matter of minutes," Shmyhal said.
He added that today "the government is also approving two draft laws that scale up deregulation."
"The first draft law cancels 63 permits and approvals in the fields of medicine, environment, water and forestry, in the agricultural sector, energy, foreign economic activity, education and culture," the head of government explained.
He also said that the second draft law amends the Code of Administrative Offenses. It removes liability for the absence of permits that are canceled by the first draft law.
As clarified by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the government approved the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Simplification of Business Conditions" and the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses on Simplification of Business Conditions".
Shmyhal also expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt these legislative acts as soon as possible.
