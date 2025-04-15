$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2580 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19770 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16650 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21697 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30902 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64619 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60386 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34093 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59665 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106962 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The government has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7290 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk.

The government has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration. This was announced by the government representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, writes UNN.

Details

Dismissal approved:

  • Artyukh Volodymyr Mykolayovych from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;
    • Lysogor Artem Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

      Appointments approved:

      • Kharchenko Oleksiy Andriyovych as head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration;
        • Grigorov Oleg Oleksiyovych as head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;
          • Oliynyk Ruslan Yuriyovych as deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

            Also appointed:

            • Balesta Oleksiy Stanislavovych as Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine;
              • Perelygin Yegor Evgenovych as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;
                • Aloyan David Manvelovich as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine on European Integration;
                  • Sopiga Ivan Serhiyovych as State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;
                    • Dekhtyarenko Serhiy Stakhovych as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Melioration Development, Fisheries and Food Programs on Digital Development, Digital Transformations and digitalization.

                      Addition

                      The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, accused the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, of organizing a gathering of military personnel of the 117th Brigade for awarding in the center of Sumy on April 13.

                      In response, Volodymyr Artyukh denied that he was the initiator of the awarding of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Sumy Congress Center on April 13, when the Russians struck the city with missiles.

                      Olga Rozgon

                      Olga Rozgon

