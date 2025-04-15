The government has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration. This was announced by the government representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, writes UNN.

Details

Dismissal approved:

Artyukh Volodymyr Mykolayovych from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;

Lysogor Artem Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Appointments approved:

Kharchenko Oleksiy Andriyovych as head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration;

Grigorov Oleg Oleksiyovych as head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;

Oliynyk Ruslan Yuriyovych as deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Also appointed:

Balesta Oleksiy Stanislavovych as Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine;

Perelygin Yegor Evgenovych as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

Aloyan David Manvelovich as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine on European Integration;

Sopiga Ivan Serhiyovych as State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

Dekhtyarenko Serhiy Stakhovych as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Melioration Development, Fisheries and Food Programs on Digital Development, Digital Transformations and digitalization.

Addition

The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, accused the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, of organizing a gathering of military personnel of the 117th Brigade for awarding in the center of Sumy on April 13.

In response, Volodymyr Artyukh denied that he was the initiator of the awarding of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Sumy Congress Center on April 13, when the Russians struck the city with missiles.

Chairman of Sumy RMA Artyukh canceled reservations for employees of municipal enterprises of critical infrastructure-Mayor of Konotop