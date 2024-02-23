$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The government approved the amount of pension increase from March 1: what to expect

Kyiv • UNN

 26616 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to increase pensions by almost 8% starting March 1, 2022.

The government approved the amount of pension increase from March 1: what to expect

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to index pensions starting from March 1 this year. Pensions will be increased by almost 8%. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"It is envisaged to increase from 01.03.2024 by a factor of 1.0796: the indicator of the average salary (income) in Ukraine, from which insurance contributions were paid, which is taken into account for calculating pensions, for recalculating pensions. (...) It is envisaged to carry out an annual automatic recalculation of pensions for working pensioners, to determine fixed minimum pension payments for persons with disabilities as a result of war and combatants, etc.", Melnychuk wrote.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting in Lviv region that the government is now deciding to index pensions starting March 1.

This is the third indexation during the full-scale war. Pensions will be increased by almost 8%. The average increase will amount to UAH 322, and the average pension will increase to UAH 5 717

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the amount of the increase is based on inflation and the growth of the average salary in Ukraine.

"The indexation will affect more than 10 million of our citizens. 9.5 million civilian pensioners, almost 600 thousand pensioners of law enforcement agencies, almost 100 thousand Chernobyl victims," Shmyhal said.

He said that, in addition, from April 1, pensions will be automatically recalculated for 654,000 working pensioners, taking into account the updated insurance experience. Also, in 2024, for the second time in a row, the lowest pensions will be indexed.

"That is, despite all the challenges, despite all the difficulties, we continue to support our people. We are not just indexing, but also expanding its perimeter," Shmyhal said.

The indexation of pensions in 2024 will take into account the coefficient of 1.079: the maximum increase will be within UAH 1,577

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society Economy
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Artem Lisogor
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Lviv
