The indexation of pensions in 2024 will take into account the coefficient of 1.079: the maximum increase will be within UAH 1,577

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101186 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43396 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25773 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30768 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36778 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225994 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101187 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78062 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113627 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114490 views
The indexation of pensions in 2024 will take into account the coefficient of 1.079: the maximum increase will be within UAH 1,577

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35343 views

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers proposes indexing pensions in 2024 with a coefficient of 1.079, with a minimum increase of UAH 100 and a maximum increase of UAH 1,577.

According to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, pensions are to be indexed in 2024 with a coefficient of 1.079. The minimum increase will be UAH 100, and the maximum will reach UAH 1,577.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FTU).

Details

According to the Resolution "On Indexation of Pension and Insurance Payments", starting from 1 March 2024, pensions will be recalculated using the coefficient of increase of the average salary (income) in Ukraine, on which insurance contributions were paid, in the amount of 1,079. Pensions granted in 2021-2023 will be increased by UAH 100. The amount of the increase as a result of pension recalculation cannot exceed UAH 1,577.

It is also proposed to be set from March 1, 2024:

Persons aged 65 years and olderwho are not employed (do not carry out activities related to the receipt of income that is the basis for the calculation of a single contribution to the obligatory state social insurance), whose insurance period is at least 35 years for men and at least 30 years for women, and whose pension does not reach UAH 3,370, are entitled to a monthly supplement to their pension in the amount that falls short of the specified amount, which is taken into account in subsequent pension recalculations;

Persons who are 80 years of age or older, whose insurance period is at least 25 years for men and at least 20 years for women, and whose pensions do not reach UAH 3,370, are entitled to a monthly pension supplement in the amount that falls short of the specified amount, which is taken into account in subsequent pension recalculations;

Persons between the ages of 70 and 80whose insurance period is at least 35 years for men and at least 30 years for women, who receive a pension that does not reach UAH 3,240, are provided with a monthly supplement to their pension in the amount that falls short of the specified amount;

Persons under the age of 70whose pensions do not reach UAH 2,980 are provided with a monthly supplement to their pensions in the amount that falls short of the specified amount;

Other persons receiving a pension who do not work (do not carry out activities related to the receipt of income that is the basis for the calculation of a single contribution to the obligatory state social insurance) and whose monthly pension payments do not reach UAH 2,720are provided with a monthly supplement to the pension in the amount that falls short of the specified amount.

The amount of the pension payment, provided that the insurance period is at least 25 years for men and at least 20 years for women aged 75 to 80, cannot be less than UAH 3,240.

- the resolution informs.

Recall

The Government of Ukraine allocated UAH 37 billion for social payments in January 2024, including UAH 20.9 billion for pensions and UAH 4.7 billion for benefits and subsidies, and payments were made on time and in full.

Ukraine has completed funding pensions for January 2024. UAH 57.8 billion was allocated for pension payments, including UAH 48.2 billion through authorized banks.

Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal20.02.24, 09:34 • 31192 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

