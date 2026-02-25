The government approved the allocation of UAH 2 billion for the purchase of school buses

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of 2 billion hryvnias for the purchase of more than 540 school buses. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government approved the allocation of 2 billion hryvnias for the purchase of school buses in 2026. With these funds, communities will purchase more than 540 buses - Svyrydenko said.

Kyiv region receives 42 new school buses to transport students

According to her, the government approved the priority, according to which, first of all, buses can be purchased by:

institutions that will become academic lyceums from the 2027/2028 academic year and will accept students from other schools in the community;

schools to which children are transported from institutions that were liquidated or reorganized in 2026;

special schools and educational and rehabilitation centers;

schools where at least 200 children study;

institutions where more than 100 students study.

A mandatory condition for receiving the subvention is the presence of a shelter within the educational institution or nearby, as well as co-financing from local budgets. Institutions where children with special educational needs study have a priority right to receive specially equipped buses within each queue. In 2025, the government program "School Bus" with a budget of 2.7 billion hryvnias with co-financing from community funds made it possible to purchase about 700 buses from Ukrainian car manufacturers - Svyrydenko added.

Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers