Kyiv region receives 42 new school buses to transport students

The Kyiv RMA has purchased 42 school buses to transport children. Today, the last batch was handed over to 11 communities in the region. The buses were purchased under the state program “Made in Ukraine,” said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, reports UNN.

This year, Kyiv region purchased 42 school buses to transport children to their educational institutions. Today, the fourth and final batch of 11 buses was handed over to communities - said Kravchenko.

According to the head of the CRMA, the buses were purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget and co-financed by communities at least 35%. In particular, more than UAH 91 million was a subvention, and UAH 53 million was community funds.

The buses were purchased under the state program “Made in Ukraine” using an electronic catalog in Prozorro Market. The school buses were manufactured by Chernihiv Automobile Plant.

The new buses went to these communities:

Stavyschenskaya;

Tetiivska;

Uzinskaya;

Mountain;

The tabletop;

Zgurivska;

Borshchahivska;

Buchanska;

Myronivska;

Obukhovskaya;

Rzhishchivska.

In total, 55 buses were added to the fleet this year, 13 of which were donated to Kyiv by international partners.

“The region continues to optimize the network of educational institutions, so there is still a need to purchase 68 school buses. We will use every opportunity to ensure that our children get to their schools without any problems,” Kravchenko said.