Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv region receives 42 new school buses to transport students

Kyiv region receives 42 new school buses to transport students

Kyiv

 • 12377 views

Kyiv region purchased 42 school buses to transport children to educational institutions. The buses were purchased under the state program “Made in Ukraine” and distributed to 11 communities in the region.

The Kyiv RMA has purchased 42 school buses to transport children. Today, the last batch was handed over to 11 communities in the region. The buses were purchased under the state program “Made in Ukraine,” said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, reports UNN

This year, Kyiv region purchased 42 school buses to transport children to their educational institutions. Today, the fourth and final batch of 11 buses was handed over to communities

- said Kravchenko.

According to the head of the CRMA, the buses were purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget and co-financed by communities at least 35%. In particular, more than UAH 91 million was a subvention, and UAH 53 million was community funds.

The buses were purchased under the state program “Made in Ukraine” using an electronic catalog in Prozorro Market. The school buses were manufactured by Chernihiv Automobile Plant.

The new buses went to these communities:

  • Stavyschenskaya;
  • Tetiivska;
  • Uzinskaya;
  • Mountain;
  • The tabletop;
  • Zgurivska;
  • Borshchahivska;
  • Buchanska;
  • Myronivska;
  • Obukhovskaya;
  • Rzhishchivska.

In total, 55 buses were added to the fleet this year, 13 of which were donated to Kyiv by international partners.

“The region continues to optimize the network of educational institutions, so there is still a need to purchase 68 school buses. We will use every opportunity to ensure that our children get to their schools without any problems,” Kravchenko said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

