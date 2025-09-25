The government allocates almost UAH 300 million to Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: what the funds will be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over UAH 220 million to Dnipropetrovsk region to support water supply and restore critical infrastructure, as well as almost UAH 60 million for repairs to the emergency section of the second Donetsk water pipeline. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

UAH 96 million to support water supply in Dnipropetrovsk region. This money will finance enterprises that provide centralized water supply to avoid problems with water and guarantee normal living conditions for more than 200,000 residents of communities. - Svyrydenko said.

Also, UAH 128 million will be allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks in June this year.

In addition, UAH 58 million from the reserve fund is being allocated for repairs to the emergency section of the second Donetsk water pipeline.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed relevant bodies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, including imposing a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas during martial law in frontline regions.