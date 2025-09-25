$41.410.03
05:19 PM • 4670 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 10511 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 17216 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 45240 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 32843 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 57674 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57069 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75391 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55665 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47300 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Tags
Authors
The government allocates almost UAH 300 million to Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: what the funds will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 220 million to Dnipropetrovsk region for water supply and infrastructure restoration. Also, almost UAH 60 million has been allocated for the repair of the emergency section of the second Donetsk water pipeline.

The government allocates almost UAH 300 million to Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: what the funds will be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over UAH 220 million to Dnipropetrovsk region to support water supply and restore critical infrastructure, as well as almost UAH 60 million for repairs to the emergency section of the second Donetsk water pipeline. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

UAH 96 million to support water supply in Dnipropetrovsk region. This money will finance enterprises that provide centralized water supply to avoid problems with water and guarantee normal living conditions for more than 200,000 residents of communities.

- Svyrydenko said.

Also, UAH 128 million will be allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks in June this year.

In addition, UAH 58 million from the reserve fund is being allocated for repairs to the emergency section of the second Donetsk water pipeline.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed relevant bodies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, including imposing a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas during martial law in frontline regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

