The government allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for recovery projects in 12 regions: where the funds will go
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet made a decision to allocate additional funds for the recovery of communities. The money will be used for the repair of hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a number of decisions that will accelerate the reconstruction of Ukrainian communities. In particular, an additional 5 billion UAH has been allocated for the restoration project in 12 regions. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
Shmyhal spoke about the decisions made by the government:
⦁ an additional 5 billion UAH has been allocated for the restoration project in 12 regions. This concerns 150 projects within the joint program with the EIB. These include repairs and construction of hospitals, schools, kindergartens. This is the restoration of water supply, energy efficiency;
⦁ 5.2 billion UAH has been directed to an experimental project for the comprehensive restoration of five settlements. Borodyanka in Kyiv region. Trostianets in Sumy region. Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region. Posad-Pokrovske in Kherson region and Yahidne in Chernihiv region. More than 5 billion UAH will go towards major repairs and the construction of new housing in these communities. We will restore and modernize heat, gas, and water supply. There will be a reconstruction of transport and social infrastructure;
⦁ another 3.3 billion UAH has been allocated for particularly important projects in the field of medicine. In particular, the funds will go towards the restoration of Okhmatdyt, the cancer institute in Kyiv, the center for endocrine surgery, pediatric cardiology in Kyiv, the development of university medicine, and other extremely important projects. The distribution of funds is taking place within the framework of the public investment reform;
⦁ a decision has been made that will allow the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) to transfer more than 1.8 billion UAH for the restoration of Ukraine.
