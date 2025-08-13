General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil pumping station in Bryansk region, which supplies the enemy army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a strategic object of the Russian occupiers - the Unecha oil pumping station, involved in supplying the invaders' army, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of August 13, 2025, units of missile troops and artillery, Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor. In particular, the Unecha oil pumping station, involved in supplying the invaders' army, was hit in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, "damage and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the booster pump station building." "There is also information about explosions in the area of the tank farm and the section where main and booster pumps are located," the report says.

"Unecha," as stated, ensures the transportation of oil simultaneously for two oil pipelines. Annually, it has the capacity to pump 60 million tons of raw materials.

Detailed information regarding the consequences of the damage is currently being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the supply of fuel and lubricants to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

