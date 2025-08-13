General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil pumping station in Bryansk region, which supplies the enemy army

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
06:18 AM • 17908 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 16574 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 39113 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 68435 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 47028 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 83370 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 42755 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 42795 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 122946 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 111344 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.3m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 18357 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 15162 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 22434 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 20302 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 15319 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 17861 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 39059 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 26001 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 68382 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 83334 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 3032 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 16043 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 15580 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 23295 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 102911 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil pumping station in Bryansk region, which supplies the enemy army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Unecha oil pumping station in Bryansk Oblast, which supplies the Russian army. A fire and explosions were recorded, details are being clarified.

General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil pumping station in Bryansk region, which supplies the enemy army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a strategic object of the Russian occupiers - the Unecha oil pumping station, involved in supplying the invaders' army, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of August 13, 2025, units of missile troops and artillery, Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor. In particular, the Unecha oil pumping station, involved in supplying the invaders' army, was hit in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, "damage and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the booster pump station building." "There is also information about explosions in the area of the tank farm and the section where main and booster pumps are located," the report says.

"Unecha," as stated, ensures the transportation of oil simultaneously for two oil pipelines. Annually, it has the capacity to pump 60 million tons of raw materials.

Detailed information regarding the consequences of the damage is currently being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the supply of fuel and lubricants to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources13.08.25, 11:26 • 984 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine