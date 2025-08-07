The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Lukashenka is preparing the army to suppress protests

$41.610.07
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18935 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21532 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52234 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68794 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59300 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 40006 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43148 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55491 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55561 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119578 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18948 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21551 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52246 views
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Lukashenka is preparing the army to suppress protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

In Belarus, a draft law has been developed that expands the powers of the army in peacetime to control society and suppress protests. The changes also provide for an expanded interpretation of the grounds for introducing martial law.

The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Lukashenka is preparing the army to suppress protests

The Belarusian regime is preparing to radically change the nature of the army's use within the country, expanding its powers not only in wartime but also in peacetime. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Belarus has developed a draft new law "On Amendments to Laws on Ensuring Military Security and Defense," which significantly transforms the national security system with an emphasis on the силовий component, reports UNN.

Details

According to foreign intelligence, the key goal of the changes is to strengthen the army's role in maintaining control over society and suppressing potential protests. While previously Belarus's defense policy included political, legal, and socio-economic measures, now priority is given to armed defense, which should ensure "peace on terms that meet national interests."

Among the most dangerous innovations is the formalization of the army's role in peacetime. The military can be officially involved in:

  • preventing internal armed conflicts;
    • information warfare in the interests of the state;
      • suppressing internal crises;
        • responding to events in allied countries;
          • countering border provocations.

            The law also provides for an expanded interpretation of the grounds for introducing martial law – now it is possible not only in the event of an attack on Belarus, but also on the Union State or any CSTO member country.

            Intelligence emphasizes that such initiatives indicate a strengthening of authoritarian control in Belarus and prepare the army for active participation in suppressing the opposition and disgruntled citizens. This step may be a reaction to probable internal challenges and attempts to mobilize the Belarusian military as an additional instrument of influence in the region.

            Recall

            The Ministry of Defense of Belarus proposes changes to the law on martial law, expanding the list of conditions for its introduction. These include an assassination attempt or death of the president, as well as strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in Russia.

            Lilia Podolyak

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Belarus
            Ukraine