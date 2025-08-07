The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Lukashenka is preparing the army to suppress protests

The Belarusian regime is preparing to radically change the nature of the army's use within the country, expanding its powers not only in wartime but also in peacetime. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Belarus has developed a draft new law "On Amendments to Laws on Ensuring Military Security and Defense," which significantly transforms the national security system with an emphasis on the силовий component, reports UNN.

According to foreign intelligence, the key goal of the changes is to strengthen the army's role in maintaining control over society and suppressing potential protests. While previously Belarus's defense policy included political, legal, and socio-economic measures, now priority is given to armed defense, which should ensure "peace on terms that meet national interests."

Among the most dangerous innovations is the formalization of the army's role in peacetime. The military can be officially involved in:

preventing internal armed conflicts;

information warfare in the interests of the state;

suppressing internal crises;

responding to events in allied countries;

countering border provocations.

The law also provides for an expanded interpretation of the grounds for introducing martial law – now it is possible not only in the event of an attack on Belarus, but also on the Union State or any CSTO member country.

Intelligence emphasizes that such initiatives indicate a strengthening of authoritarian control in Belarus and prepare the army for active participation in suppressing the opposition and disgruntled citizens. This step may be a reaction to probable internal challenges and attempts to mobilize the Belarusian military as an additional instrument of influence in the region.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus proposes changes to the law on martial law, expanding the list of conditions for its introduction. These include an assassination attempt or death of the president, as well as strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in Russia.