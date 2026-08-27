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The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5894 views

Flooding on the Nepal–Tibet border destroyed homes and bridges. In Nepal, 332 people were killed and more than 900 went missing.

The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing

The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 332, Nepalese police report, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Details

Nepalese police published another update stating that, as of 15:50 local time on Thursday, 332 people had died as a result of the floods.

This came shortly after the previous update at 14:30 local time, which reported 289 deaths.

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a powerful flash flood along the border between Nepal and Tibet destroyed homes, flooded roads and swept away bridges.

More than 900 people are missing in Nepal.

"Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reports that 910 people are missing or their whereabouts remain unknown following the floods. Among them are 517 foreign nationals, 44 Nepal Army personnel and 28 Nepal Police officers," the publication reports.

In Tibet, at least 558 people were reported missing, and the deaths of three people were confirmed; it is unclear whether these figures overlap with Nepal's data.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are missing on both sides of the border – according to Nepalese data, they include 178 tourists from India, 127 from Nepal, 65 Americans and 33 from the United Kingdom. Dozens of military personnel and police officers are also missing.

The US Geological Survey says the floods were caused by "glacier collapses and debris," and there are concerns about further flooding as debris blocks rivers.

55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry8/27/26, 11:29 AM • 27237 views

Julia Shramko

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