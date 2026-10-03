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The first underground kindergarten opened in Zaporizhzhia — how many children will it accommodate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The first underground kindergarten has opened in frontline Zaporizhzhia. The shelter, covering more than 900 m², is also accessible to children with special educational needs.

The first underground kindergarten opened in Zaporizhzhia — how many children will it accommodate

The first underground kindergarten, designed for 115 children, has opened in Zaporizhzhia. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes.

The first underground kindergarten has opened in frontline Zaporizhzhia. Now 115 children will be able to study, rest and eat throughout the day in a safe space

- the Prime Minister said.

According to him, a separate radiation shelter with an area of more than 900 m² is designed for 140 people and is accessible to children with special educational needs.

Together with local authorities, we are working to create conditions for a safe educational process amid the constant Russian threat. First and foremost—in frontline cities and communities

- Koretskyi noted.

Rules for the operation of kindergartens in Kyiv during an air raid alert: what parents need to know21.09.26, 18:29 • 9615 views

Olga Rozgon

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