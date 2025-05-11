The first step in protecting a child: the Public Health Center reminds of the importance of vaccination against hepatitis B

The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminded parents about the importance of vaccinating newborns against hepatitis B, writes UNN with reference to the Facebook of the Public Health Center.

One of the first steps to protect a child - in the first hours after birth - is vaccination against hepatitis B - the message says.

According to the Center for Public Health, hepatitis B (HBV) affects the liver and can lead to the development of chronic hepatitis, and in the future - cirrhosis and/or cancer.

The disease poses the greatest threat to infants. In the first year of life, the risk of developing a chronic form of HBV after infection reaches 90%. At the same time, the risk becomes less with age. For example, the probability of developing a chronic form in children aged 1 to 6 years is from 30% to 50%, and in adults - only 5-10% - reports the Public Health Center.

According to the information, in Ukraine, according to estimates, 1.5% of the country's population suffers from viral hepatitis B.

Often, viral hepatitis is asymptomatic for quite a long time, which causes risks for both the pregnant woman or the woman in labor, and for her baby. In particular, infection of the baby is possible during childbirth in contact with the mother's blood - the message says.

It is noted that, according to WHO, in most cases hepatitis B is transmitted to the child either from the mother during childbirth or in early childhood. Therefore, it is necessary to get vaccinated in the first hours of life.

The situation with vaccination in Ukraine

In Ukraine, according to the results of 2024, 98% of infants received the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine in the maternity hospital, while 88% of children born in 2024 received the three necessary doses of HBV vaccine during the first year of life - the message says.

In addition, the Public Health Center reminded that the hepatitis B vaccine is included in the National Immunization Calendar of Ukraine and is free for infants.

